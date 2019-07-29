Short Interest in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Increases By 7.8%

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,353,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 1,255,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 802,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CXW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Corecivic stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09. Corecivic has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $484.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.75 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corecivic will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corecivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Corecivic by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corecivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Corecivic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corecivic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

