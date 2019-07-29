Short Interest in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Drops By 11.2%

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. purchased 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $119,230.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.70. 16,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.97. CONSOL Coal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 16.99%. Analysts predict that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

