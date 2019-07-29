Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Drops By 9.0%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,791,900 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 3,067,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CTAS traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $260.81. 18,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Cintas has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $263.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura increased their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.06.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,516 shares of company stock worth $4,065,827. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 366,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,128,000 after purchasing an additional 112,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

