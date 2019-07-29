Short Interest in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Decreases By 8.2%

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 2,624,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

CDW stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.91. The company had a trading volume of 636,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.86. CDW has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 77.94% and a net margin of 4.03%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $382,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $151,086.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,332,814 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CDW by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,445,000 after acquiring an additional 169,507 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in CDW by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 84,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CDW by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.