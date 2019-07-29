Short Interest in A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Decreases By 22.4%

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director James M. Moroney III sold 24,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $98,413.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,276.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Moroney III sold 27,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $109,841.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 153,944 shares of company stock valued at $714,730. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. H. Belo in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 13.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 130,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 322,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,066,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. H. Belo stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.68. 9,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,437. A. H. Belo has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $46.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

