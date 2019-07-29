Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LRE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of ASOS to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an add rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 697.78 ($9.12).

LON LRE opened at GBX 692.50 ($9.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.03. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 731 ($9.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 702.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.80%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

