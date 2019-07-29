Shockwave Medical (SWAV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Shockwave Medical to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Shockwave Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $50.37. 2,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,552. The company has a quick ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

