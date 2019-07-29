SHIELD (XSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $517,963.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $517,963.00 and $1,326.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,461.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.69 or 0.02196062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00944162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.03235675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00820146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00062067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00703163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195540 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.