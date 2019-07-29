Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $550.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $550.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $511.05.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $512.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $513.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.11, for a total value of $478,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,180 shares of company stock worth $14,526,115 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.