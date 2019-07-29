Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $377.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

