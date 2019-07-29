SF Capital (SFCP) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One SF Capital token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $106,446.00 and $7,120.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00286817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.01536498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00118854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000579 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,698,968 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

