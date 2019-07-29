Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47, RTT News reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $47.10. 698,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.67.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $371,622.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $4,383,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,212,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 409,287 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

