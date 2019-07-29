Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will post sales of $8.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.09 million and the highest is $9.00 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $12.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $41.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.26 million to $43.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $78.62 million, with estimates ranging from $71.84 million to $85.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,061.35% and a negative net margin of 103.20%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SQNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on Sequans Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.23.

Shares of SQNS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 360,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,953. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.20% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

