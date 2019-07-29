SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.53. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 707 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 99.88% and a negative net margin of 60.58%.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

