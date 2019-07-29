Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Shares Up 14.3%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ)’s share price shot up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 120,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 77,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Sego Resources Company Profile (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

