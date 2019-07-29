Security National Bank Sells 698 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Security National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research set a $32.50 price target on Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.26. 322,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,002. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,999 shares of company stock worth $752,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

