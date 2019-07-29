Security National Bank Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,473 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 2.1% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,263,116,000 after acquiring an additional 796,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,899,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,494,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after acquiring an additional 452,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,357,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $471,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,428 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,003 shares of company stock worth $6,636,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $87.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

