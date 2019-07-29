Security Matters (ASX:SMX) Trading 4.1% Higher

Security Matters Ltd (ASX:SMX) traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.42 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.27), 54,289 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 125,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

About Security Matters (ASX:SMX)

Security Matters Limited licenses, owns, and commercializes the technology solutions that provide brand protection and supply chain integrity to businesses. The company licenses, owns, and commercializes the technology to mark virtually various solid, liquid, or gas objects allowing identification, proof of authenticity, brand protection, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance for products in various industries.

