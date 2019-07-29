SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,002 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,002 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 70,969 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin sold 52,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $1,240,322.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,550.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,691. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

