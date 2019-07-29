SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.35. 2,729,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,961. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

