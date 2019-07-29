SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for approximately 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,674,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after buying an additional 300,681 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 270,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 170,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,907. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CFO Barry Hytinen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

