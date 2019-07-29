SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,309 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 2,856.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $47.66. 527,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $126,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,210.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

