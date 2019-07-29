SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 47,360 Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,360 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franks International were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franks International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after buying an additional 757,246 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 578.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 563,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 480,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,381,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,839,000 after buying an additional 340,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Franks International by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 270,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,831. Franks International NV has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Franks International had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franks International NV will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franks International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,013,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,765,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,480,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 103,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $603,394.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,998,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

