SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 43,975 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSI traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

