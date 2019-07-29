SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 485 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLTA. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,735. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $53.94.

