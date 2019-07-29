ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.38

ScoZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:SZM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project covering an area of 12,256 hectares of mineral claims located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

