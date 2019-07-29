ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.38

ScoZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:SZM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Company Profile (CVE:SZM)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project covering an area of 12,256 hectares of mineral claims located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

