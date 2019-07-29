SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 31.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 27.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Unisys to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Aeroflex in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

In other news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,842,710.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,645. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $236.99. 659,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $237.09.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.06 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.