SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Unisys to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

SBAC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,351. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $493.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,388,974.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,976,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,842,710.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,645 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 31.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 27.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

