Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 900 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.34.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. 65,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,327. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $629,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,200 shares of company stock valued at $742,192 in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

