Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,132 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,263,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,434,000 after buying an additional 2,474,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,317,000 after buying an additional 1,616,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $103,863,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 907,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after buying an additional 690,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,787,000 after buying an additional 411,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $9,292,444.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 242,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,890,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $973,502.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,184.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,179 shares of company stock worth $13,907,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.44 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

