Sawyer & Company Inc Has $871,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $523,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 116,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

