Sawyer & Company Inc Has $69,000 Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.01. The company had a trading volume of 585,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $231.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.80.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.