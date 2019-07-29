Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.40.

Shares of CI traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.14. 62,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.54. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

