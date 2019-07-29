Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sanmina updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.

SANM stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 700,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,762 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,532.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,845 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $329,413.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,796.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,607 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,251. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

