SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.96

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $11.78. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 582 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

