salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,585,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.90, for a total value of $1,589,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $789,800.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $791,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $794,700.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $794,450.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $769,250.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,532,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $774,700.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $1,518,700.00.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.21. 8,696,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.73, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

