Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $333,500.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $333,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $495,750.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $482,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $486,150.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $484,650.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $467,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $452,100.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $286,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Istar Inc. purchased 9,186 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $264,097.50.

On Friday, June 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 14,826 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $425,506.20.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $436,650.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. 71,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,051. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $609.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

SAFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Safehold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Safehold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

