SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,500 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 501,300 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of SAEX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.39. 49,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. SAExploration has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38.

Get SAExploration alerts:

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. SAExploration had a negative return on equity of 367.18% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $93.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, COO Brian A. Beatty sold 44,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $135,148.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,017 shares in the company, valued at $125,101.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SAExploration stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 14.55% of SAExploration worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for SAExploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAExploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.