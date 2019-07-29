Sabal Trust CO Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.13 on Monday, reaching $177.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,620. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

