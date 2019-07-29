Sabal Trust CO Purchases Shares of 2,048 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.98. 1,923,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

