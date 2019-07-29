Sabal Trust CO Lowers Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

In other news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $108.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,401. The company has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

