Sabal Trust CO Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

BMY stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $45.45. 10,334,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,183,990. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

