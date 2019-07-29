Sabal Trust CO Has $31.36 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $31,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 200,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3,219.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Prologis by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,449. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,425.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

