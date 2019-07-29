Sabal Trust CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.43. 4,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

