Sabal Trust CO Buys 229 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,633,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after buying an additional 841,019 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24,131.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 607,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 754,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $153,637,000 after buying an additional 412,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.49. 44,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,338. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $284.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total value of $710,389.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.73.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

