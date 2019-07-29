S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

S & T Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. S & T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S & T Bancorp to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of S & T Bancorp stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47. S & T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STBA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Todd D. Brice bought 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $75,963.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,611.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $65,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $355,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

