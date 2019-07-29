Rupaya Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Rupaya has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $63,271.00 and $156.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,256.98 or 2.00736756 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031779 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

