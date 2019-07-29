Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of RVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.