Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Earns Equal weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 294 ($3.84).

RBS stock opened at GBX 229.10 ($2.99) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 222.04.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Ross McEwan sold 98,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £231,319.90 ($302,260.42).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

