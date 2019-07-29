Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$179.00” Price Target for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) received a $179.00 price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.98. 4,014,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93. 3M has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, Director David B. Dillon acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 37,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.