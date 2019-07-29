Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$179.00” Price Target for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) received a $179.00 price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.
MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.33.
NYSE MMM traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.98. 4,014,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93. 3M has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.
In other 3M news, Director David B. Dillon acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 37,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.